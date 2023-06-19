Fans of the epic South Korean super-band BTS — so, most of humanity — got some dynamite news today that vocalist heartthrob Jungkook's solo album is rumored to be dropping soon, on July 14th to be exact. The news was first reported by Korean sports and entertainment website Sports Chosun, and has been gaining steam across social media ever since.

Jungkook's first fully-solo album — which has become colloquially known as JJK1 after his real name, Jeon Jung Kook — has been highly anticipated ever since Jungkook started dropping hints about it back in 2019 (when he gave fans a demo of his English song “Decalcomania” but still has yet to release the track elsewhere).

The members of BTS — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — collectively announced on social media last year that the band would be going on hiatus so that they could each pursue solo projects. Jungkook has already had much solo success with singles like “Left and Right,” in which he collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. That song broke the Spotify record for most streams in the shortest period of time among K-pop solo singers — with over 600 million streams when it dropped.

Jungkook also boasts the record for garnering 1 billion streams in the shortest period of time among K-pop solo singers on Spotify with the three singles “Stay Alive”, “Dreamers” and “Left and Right” collectively. If that's not enough, Jungkook is also in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Since its founding in 2010, BTS has evolved from a popular South Korean boy band to one of the biggest musical acts of all time, whose influence extends well beyond music at this point. Last year, all seven members went to the White House to speak against anti-Asian American hate crimes.

Now the countdown begins for BTS' passionate fan base, Army — which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth — to the release of beloved band member Jungkook's solo album. Hopefully the highly-anticipated project lives up to the hype!