The NFL free agency period is getting ready to start, and there are all sorts of stories that will come from that. One of them is Dallas Goedert, and what the Philadelphia Eagles are going to do with him. It will be the first time Goedert is a free agent in his NFL career, and while the two sides want to get back together eventually, there are a few hurdles blocking that from happening.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo said both sides will continue to talk and want to reach a deal, but some issues are blocking the Eagles from offering Goedert what he wants, with the biggest being AJ Brown. However, if they make a trade involving Brown, it would make it much easier for Goedert to come back.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Brown or anyone else on the Eagles roster who might make it easier, but if Goedert hits the open market, he will have a lot of interest from teams. He is a proven, reliable eight-year veteran who set career highs with 60 catches and 11 TDs last season.

Goedert is 31 years old, and despite his overwhelming talents, the tight end has never had a 1,000-yard season or made the Pro Bowl. However, he has been reliable, and that reliability will have teams lining up to sign him out of free agency.

The Eagles have several looming financial priorities, including anticipated long-term extensions for cornerstone defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. There are also broader roster questions, including uncertainty around edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and whether it makes sense for him to stay with the Eagles.

General manager Howie Roseman made it clear at the combine that he planned to speak with Goedert’s representatives, but that doesn’t guarantee anything. It is also worth noting that Philadelphia allowed Goedert to explore free agency last offseason before he returned on a reworked one-year deal worth $10 million.

A lot is up in the air right now, but it seems Goedert is not guaranteed to return to the Eagles unless a major roster change is made, such as an AJ Brown trade.