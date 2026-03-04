The Eagles are navigating a complex offseason following a disappointing 2025 season, with star receiver A.J. Brown emerging as a primary trade candidate. Brown's visible frustration with his role and a poor playoff performance against the 49ers have intensified speculation about his future. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Eagles are reportedly seeking a significant return, potentially aiming for a first-round pick and an additional top-100 selection, similar to the recent Davante Adams trade.

However, some league executives believe that Brown's value is closer to the second-round pick that Stefon Diggs recently commanded.

In Philadelphia, there is a growing sense that a trade could be beneficial for both parties after a season filled with offensive stagnation and late-game drops.

A report from the New York Times suggests that, while keeping Brown would be ideal for a contending team, reality may compel general manager Howie Roseman to consider trading him. The insider proposes that if the Eagles cannot persuade Brown to remain with the team, they should aim for a late first-round pick by potentially attaching a mid-round selection to sweeten the deal.

This scenario connects Brown to the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens. A realistic framework could involve sending Brown and a fourth-round pick to New England in exchange for the No. 31 overall selection.

ESPN emphasizes that the Patriots are at the forefront of the pursuit of a high-caliber weapon. Notably, head coach Mike Vrabel's previous connection to Brown in Tennessee makes Foxborough a natural fit.

Despite concerns about Brown's lackluster performance late last season and questions about whether he is past his prime at age 29, his production remains impressive.

If the Patriots can effectively manage his contract and personality, they may finally acquire the elite target they have been lacking for years.