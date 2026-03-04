The A.J. Browns trade rumors have followed the Philadelphia Eagles into the offseason. Philadelphia's star wide receiver was constantly in the spotlight in 2025 complaining about his role on offense. If the rumors are true, the Eagles may need a very lucrative trade package to move on from the veteran receiver.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo gave an update on the Brown trade situation ahead of the new league year.

“I've had some conversations with sources informed on what's happening there,” Garafolo said on Wednesday via Good Morning Football. “My understanding is teams are making offers to the Eagles for a trade. To this point, they have not gotten to the point at which the Eagles would make the move.”

The Eagles are reportedly seeking a trade package similar to what the Jets got for Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline.

“In their mind, it's a Quinnen Williams type deal,” Garafolo added. “We're talking a potential first-round pick with a second-round sweetener on it. That's kind of where it is for the Eagles to start to consider moving A.J. Brown.”

Garafolo added that he is skeptical of Philadelphia moving Brown for any less. The Eagles still value Brown, with GM Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni repeatedly calling him a great player.

But there are other factors that could make a Brown trade appealing to the Eagles.

Garafolo noted that Brown's large contract is preventing the team from making other moves. He cited a potential Dallas Goedert extension as one move that could be held up because of Brown's contract.

If the Eagles do decide to move Brown, they will have plenty of suitors.

The Patriots are one team that should be in the mix as wide receiver is one of their biggest needs on offense. Other teams, like the Saints or Broncos, could also be in play if they are willing to send a receiver back to the Eagles in a trade.

It will be interesting to see if al the noise around a potential Brown trade actually comes to fruition this offseason.