Hannah Nicole Maehrer's Assistant to the Villain is under series development with Legendary TV. The author will also serve as exec producer.

Legendary Television will be developing a series based on Hannah Nicole Maehrer's #booktok romantasy novel Assistant to the Villain, Deadline exclusively reported.

Maehrer's first book garnered 25 million views and 26.5 million likes, while the author gained 280,000 followers. The novel is described as The Princess Bride meets The Office.

It follows the story of Evie Sage, her family's breadwinner, who loses her job and ends up as an assistant to the kingdom's villain. She takes in stride all the villainy her boss does but does take issue when she finds herself falling in love with him.

However, she needs the job to take care of her family so she does her best anyway. Evie starts to suspect that there might be a traitor among the villain's employees and she needs to find out who it is or she is fired… also, the entire kingdom could be in great jeopardy. Priorities.

The book's sequel is expected to be released in September 2024.

Maehrer started promoting her book on TikTok playing the titular character. After signing with Entangled Publishing and releasing the novel, it debuted at number two on the New York Times Bestseller List, only behind the the massively popular Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. Maehrer will executive produce the series with Entangled's Liz Pelletier and Mom de Guerre's Sharon Hall.

Another Entangled property that is slated for a series adaptation is the aforementioned Fourth Wing. Amazon is currently developing it with Outlier Society, Michael B. Jordan's production company. The studios will also be adapting the sequel to The Empyrean series, Iron Flame.

Entangled is one of the biggest 100% women-owned independent publishers in the market, established in 2011. Red Tower, one of its labels, currently has several books on the NYT bestseller list. Red Tower is home to bestselling authors such as Maehrer, Yarros, K.A. Linde and Tracy Wolff.

Entangled has 19 imprints and primarily publishes books in the romance genre.