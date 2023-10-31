Michael B. Jordan is set to produce a series based on the first book of Rebecca Yarros' The Empyrean, Fourth Wing, for Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline exclusively reported.

Sources have told Deadline that Amazon's acquisition of the bestselling novel occurred before the WGA strike. Jordan's production company Outlier Society will executive produce Fourth Wing, under its deal with Amazon signed in 2021.

The series' author Yarros and Liz Pelletier of Entangled Publishing will also executive produce. If the series adaption is successful, the outlet said it's possible that the rest of the Empyrean series will also be developed for its own TV project.

Iron Flame, the second book in the series, will be released on Nov. 7.

Fourth Wing is Entangled Publishing's imprint Red Tower's launch title. It was released in May 2 and has spent 25 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list, more than half of those weeks as number one. It was also Barnes and Noble's and Indigo's Best Book of 2023.

The book centers on Violet Sorrengail, a young girl set on becoming a scribe before being pushed by her general mother to volunteer as a dragon rider and study at the Basgiath War College. The only rule is to graduate or die.

Fourth Wing is massively popular on TikTok, with video edits of what fans think the characters would look like. There have been many edits of the book's tagline: A dragon without its rider is a tragedy. A rider without its dragon is dead.

Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society's Creed III earned over $275 million globally early this year. Jordan also directed the movie. It's the third installment in the Creed franchise.

When it was launched in March, it had the biggest-ever opening weekend for Prime Video and for any of both the Creed and Rocky films. Before the WGA strike, Outlier also signed on to produce The Dwelling and Iron Curtain for Amazon.