‘Borderline unblockable’: Kayvon Thibodeaux’s early returns will have Giants fans dreaming of Lawrence Taylor

The New York Giants selected Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. According to early reports, the Giants undoubtedly hit a home run.

Multiple reports have raved about the rookie edge rusher’s dominance. One report from SNY Giants reporter Connor Hughes called the Oregon product “virtually unblockable.”

“Thibodeaux looks borderline unblockable out here. He really fires off the ball & has nice rotation of pass-rush moves. Really curious to see him in games,” Hughes tweeted on Friday.

Words can be impressive, but what can really land the point is seeing a player up close. Footage of Thibodeaux in practice has made the rounds, and the Giants rookie looks just as impressive as Hughes describes.

Empire Sports Media founder Alex Wilson shared a video of Thibodeaux taking on fellow top-10 pick Evan Neal one on one. A Giants fan account also shared a video of the two going at it. Both videos show Thibodeaux emphatically getting the upper hand in the exchange.

While Neal may not have won those exchanges, he has said he enjoys practicing against Thibodeaux. He recalled his time on the recruitment trail in high school, when the matchup between the two was in high demand.

“It’s crazy that through high school, and through recruitment, and every major camp that was the matchup that everybody wanted to see. Me versus Kayvon,” said Neal. “It’s just so ironic that we ended up on the same NFL team. I’m just excited to go against him every day, get each other better. I believe that iron sharpens iron.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has also been impressed with his rookie pass rusher in camp. At one point, the rookie Giants edge rusher drew a double team, which pleased Daboll.

“He’s a humble guy that knows he doesn’t have all the answers,” said Daboll. “I think he relies a lot on the veterans, and (outside linebackers coach) Drew (Wilkins) is doing a good job with him. He’s been a good teammate.”