The 2022-23 Boston Celtics love suspense, so it makes sense that they’re once again playing in a do-or-die Game 7.

Although the Eastern Conference Finals have gone the distance, it didn’t seem like this series would last long. The Miami Heat had the C’s on the ropes when they took a 3-0 series lead, but Boston has battled back to knot the series at three apiece. Only three other teams in NBA playoff history have won three straight after going down 3-0, and none of those squads ended up winning Game 7.

Yet, none of those teams had the luxury of being at home for the final game of the series. The Celtics will have home advantage court on Monday night, and they’ll need the TD Garden rocking for a full 48 minutes if they want to pull this game out.

In the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Green Team showed up big in Game 7 by blowing out the Philadelphia 76ers thanks to a 51-point performance from Celtics star Jayson Tatum. While duplicating that effort will be difficult, the C’s will need their stars to bring their best once more for this Game 7.

The Heat will be hungry to avoid falling to Boston for the second-straight year in the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Celtics will be eager to try and make history and return to the NBA Finals for the second year in a row. Either way, someone is going home and someone will continue to compete for a championship. So, here are three bold Celtics predictions ahead of a momentous Game 7 showdown with the Miami Heat.

3. Al Horford will hit at least 3 triples for the Celtics

Celtics center Al Horford has been in the league for over 15 years, and as a result, he’s had to adapt.

Once a paint-dominant player, Horford often waits by the perimeter now to cash 3-pointers. As of late though, Horford hasn’t been hitting those triples consistently.

In his last 10 playoff games, Horford has hit more than two triples just one time. And while that might not inspire confidence, the contest in which he tallied more than two 3-pointers was in Game 4 against the Heat. At that point in the series, Miami was up three games to none with a chance to finish the job, yet Boston finally showed up and Horford scored 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep.

Al Horford tonight: 12 PTS

7 REB

4 AST

3 3P

+23 (game high) The only center in NBA history with 145+ postseason 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/6T1b9YjSmB — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 24, 2023

The 36-year-old has struggled from beyond the arc, yet he’s also been able to step up in must-win games. This Game 7 against Miami is obviously another one of those instances, so don’t be shocked if some of Horford’s shots start falling on Monday night.

2. Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon will play, but not more than 15 minutes

Celtics Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon has not been at his best in the Eastern Conference Finals. Over the last three games, he’s shot a dismal 1-for-13 from the field. In his defense though, he suffered a partial tear in his shooting arm in Game 1 and hasn’t been the same since. Plus, he didn’t even play in Game 6.

Despite the injury issues, Brogdon could very well suit up for Game 7. The season is on the line for the C’s and the 30-year-old has never been to the NBA Finals, meaning he might be extra motivated to not sit this one out.

Malcolm Brogdon at shootaround. Sat Game 6 and is questionable for Game 7 with his forearm injury. pic.twitter.com/9O7xCAuu42 — Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 (@SouichiTerada) May 29, 2023

Even though Brogdon could very well play, don’t be surprised if he doesn’t see the floor much. If the first-year Celtic can’t hit his shots or stay active on defense, injury or not, he should be benched. Hopefully, Boston’s best spark off the bench will feel healthier, but Game 7 is no time to play with fire.

1. The Celtics won’t hold Jimmy Butler under 30 points

Miami star Jimmy Butler is undoubtedly the heart and soul of the Heat. He embodies the gritty “Heat Culture” well and has shown that he’s not afraid of the moment throughout his postseason career.

However, in Game 6 Butler could barely hit anything besides free throws. He shot a brutal 5-for-21 from the field and seemed to lose some of his offensive aggression down the stretch. In spite of his struggles, he still scored 24 points and made 12 shots from the charity stripe.

A bounce-back performance from Butler would not be surprising, as the Heat’s No. 1 option has a knack for showing up when needed. Yet, even if the C’s can’t hold Butler under 30 points, they’re not necessarily doomed. Limiting the Heat’s other pieces will be equally important, as their role players have played a huge role in getting them this far.

No matter what happens, though, this Game 7 will add another intriguing chapter to an already insane 2023 NBA Playoffs.