The Boston Celtics are trying to become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit. On Monday night, they have that opportunity with Game 7 against the Miami Heat at TD Garden.

Ahead of the game, Celtics legend Kevin Garnett got fans riled up with a Twitter post that should have the fan base and the team even more ready for a winner-take-all game.

Game 7. If this ain’t the mentality stay tf at home 😤 pic.twitter.com/osjEscW9xC — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) May 29, 2023

“Game 7. If this ain’t the mentality stay tf at home.”

Garnett also posted the video of his own response when asked about his feelings on a Game 7 back in 2004, and this mindset is absolutely what the Celtics need to have on Monday night.

As a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Garnett went off in Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings, finishing with 32 points and 21 rebounds as the Wolves went on to win the series. It’s safe to say he was more than ready for that.

This message went over well with Celtics fans, and you can’t blame them.

After the Celtics lost Game 3, it sure looked like the Heat would sweep them and go to the NBA Finals. But here we are, and Derrick White’s Game 6 buzzer-beating heroics gave Boston one more shot to make NBA history.

The Heat struggled from the field in Game 6 as both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo had rough nights. Nonetheless, none of that matters, and it’s a winner-take-all Game 7 that will finally decide which team will face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Hopefully, for Celtics fans, Garnett can make an appearance at TD Garden on Monday night.