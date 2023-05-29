A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There might not be a bigger butterfly out there than the ones inside the stomachs of the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, as they are just mere hours away from what should be a thrilling Game 7 in the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. In the words of the great American philosopher Marshall Bruce Mathers III, the Heat and the Celtics’ “palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy.”

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, meanwhile, tried to calm the nerves of the Heat ahead of the huge game at TD Garden.

“I’m happy our guys get to experience a Game 7,” Spoelstra said (via Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Spoelstra and the Heat have gone through a rollercoaster of emotions in the playoffs, especially in this series against the Celtics. After winning the first three games of the conference finals, it looked as though Boston was circling down the drain and that the Heat already had the Finals berth virtually in the bag. After all, the NBA has yet to see a team successfully defy the odds and win a series after being down 0-3. But the Celtics are on the verge of becoming just the first team ever in the history of the league to achieve that near-impossible feat.

It is easy to think that the Heat were left feeling demoralized and deflated by the manner in which they lost to the Celtics in Game 6, but Miami is a greatly coached squad that should be more than just a handful for Boston in Game 7.