The Boston College Eagles finished the year with a 16-17 overall record and just a 9-11 mark in the ACC. They finished 10th in the ACC and lost to North Carolina by 24 in the first round of the conference tournament. Despite that, head coach Earl Grant has been given a contract extension, as reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

“Boston College’s Earl Grant has received a contract extension through the 2028-29 season, per release.”

This comes s a bit of a surprise, especially since Earl Grant has gone 29-37 overall and just 15-25 in the ACC since taking the job.

Grant released a statement following the extension, per Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe: “My family and I have enjoyed being a part of this amazing community. Boston is a great city and we are glad to call it our home. I am thankful for the efforts of my staff to help move the program forward. We look forward to what lies ahead.”

The ACC already saw some changes with Josh Pastner being fired after another disappointing season at Georgia Tech, and Mike Brey left Notre Dame and has been rumored to take the job at South Florida.

Sure, Grant doesn’t deserve to be fired after just two seasons, but to be given a contract extension through 2028-2029 is a puzzling move, and fans and college basketball analysts weren’t loving it.

Is this preemptive move in case Clemson opens in a year? Otherwise I am trying to think about timing. https://t.co/EZL3H3ycYP — SkinsHoops86 (@SkinsHoops86) March 21, 2023

Grant is just 29-37 through two seasons at BC. 15-25 in ACC games. Honestly think he’ll eventually get the program on track but the timing here is.. interesting. https://t.co/jRvBSBsb9X — Bennett (@617Bennett) March 21, 2023

On the flip side, Grant led Boston College to nine ACC this season, which is the most since 2010-2011. The program is on the rise despite not having made the NCAA Tournament since 2009. But, the timing of giving Grant an extension after two sub-.500 seasons is a head-scratcher.