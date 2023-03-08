The Boston College Eagles take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Check out our ACC Tournament odds series for our Boston College North Carolina prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boston College North Carolina.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in trouble in their bid to make the NCAA Tournament. They must win two games this week to have any chance of getting into the field. Some think the Heels need three wins and a run to the ACC Tournament championship game on Saturday. UNC failed to beat Duke this past weekend. That result would have significantly improved Carolina’s odds, but the Tar Heels failed to seize that opportunity. They’re in trouble, and they know they need something special in Greensboro this week.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Boston College-North Carolina ACC Tournament odds.

ACC Tournament Odds: Boston College-North Carolina Odds

Boston College Eagles: +10.5 (-110)

North Carolina Tar Heels: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How To Watch Boston College vs. North Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Boston College-North Carolina LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Boston College Could Cover the Spread

This is a feisty Boston College team. It defeated Virginia handily a few weeks ago. It also defeated Clemson, meaning that it has beaten two of the top three seeds at this ACC Tournament. The Eagles really struggled in the nonconference portion of their season, picking up some ugly losses at home, most notably to New Hampshire, but they definitely became a better team in ACC play.

BC recently won on the road at Virginia Tech. The Eagles won on the road at Wake Forest. You can see that the Eagles have shown a lot of fight this season. This team lost to Duke at home by one point. It gave Carolina a good, tough battle on the road, losing by only eight points. If BC loses by eight in this neutral-site game at the ACC Tournament, it will cover the spread. Boston College went 9-11 in the ACC, which is respectable. This doesn’t include a first-round ACC Tournament win, so BC has actually won 10 ACC games this season, which is far more than most people expected from this team at the start of the season.

We also have to mention that North Carolina has been playing like a bubble team all season. Bubble teams aren’t bad teams, but they are inconsistent and unreliable. UNC has one win over Virginia and no other Quad 1 wins this season. That’s the mark of a team which can’t be counted on.

Why North Carolina Could Cover the Spread

This is a must-win game for Carolina. The Tar Heels must win two games this week at the ACC Tournament, and many analysts think they need to win three. We can all agree this game is a 100-percent must for Hubert Davis and his players, who have simply not been able to put the pieces together. The urgency of the moment will bring out the best in this team against an opponent it should certainly beat. This team did make the national championship game last season. It has most of the starting five coming back to make another big run in March. Does anyone really think North Carolina is going to let its 2023 season end at the hands of Boston College in the preliminary round of the ACC Tournament? Is this game even going to go down to the wire? This UNC team is not going to let that happen.

Final Boston College-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

This is a game in which North Carolina should dominate. There is too much pride, too much of a championship pedigree, on that UNC side for this team to fall flat in a tournament setting.

Final Boston College-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -10.5