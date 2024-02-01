Can this former college football head coach take the Packers defense to another level?

The Green Bay Packers had a stellar 2023-24 season. Jordan Love and Green Bay finished the year at 9-8 and advanced to the second round of the NFC playoff bracket. Nevertheless, the team is looking to bolster its defense with former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley.

Green Bay wants to help their defense ascend after an impressive year

Jeff Hafley is set to leave the Boston College football program to become the Packers' next defensive coordinator, 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz reports.

Hafley served as the Eagles' head coach for four years. He led BC to a winning 7-6 record during the 2023-24 season. Moreover, he has extensive experience as a top-defensive mind. Most notably, the Eagles defense ranked third nationally in passing yards allowed in 2021, per Hafley's Boston College bio.

Before his college football stint, Hafley spent seven seasons in the NFL as a secondary and defensive backs coach with time split between the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hafley should be a great addition to a Packers team that wants to make a deeper playoff run.

Green Bay stunned the Dallas Cowboys with a 48-32 victory in their first-round NFC Wild Card matchup. Then, Jordan Love and company nearly eliminated the Super Bowl-contending 49ers from the playoffs in the second round.

San Francisco came back to get the win, but the Packers still have plenty to be excited about ahead of the 2024-24 season. The team seems to be a piece away from being NFC Championship contenders. Perhaps Jeff Hafley is the piece that pushes them over the hump.