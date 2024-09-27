The Boston College football program is off to a 3-1 start with Bill O'Brien as the head coach. The one loss came against Missouri on the road in a close game, and they have wins over Florida State, Duquesne, and Michigan State.

In Week 5, the Golden Eagles host Western Kentucky. Unfortunately, Boston College will now be without starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos, per a report Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Sources: BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos will miss the game against Western Kentucky with an injury that occurred in the Michigan State game on Saturday. Grayson James will get the start, which is his first at Boston College.'

Castellanos has started every game this season for Boston College but he suffered an injury against Michigan State and now will miss the Western Kentucky contest. So far this season, he has thrown for 729 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, so this is a tough loss for the Golden Eagles. His best performance came against Duquesne where he threw for 234 yards with four touchdowns on just 10 attempts.

In his absence, Grayson James will take over as the starter, a transfer from Florida International. However, James faced Western Kentucky during his time at Florida International, and it wasn't pretty.

In the game, James went just 13-of-22 for 85 yards in a 73-0 shutout loss against the Hilltoppers in 2022. FIU faced Western Kentucky in 2023, but James did not play in that game.

Boston College is off to a strong start, and it will be interesting to see if Grayson James can step up and play well enough to get the win over Western Kentucky.

The Boston College football team faces Virginia on the road in Week 6 in a tough ACC showdown before a Week 7 bye, so the hope for O'Brien's team is that Castellanos can return to face the Cavaliers.