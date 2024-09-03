The Bill O'Brien era for the Boston College football program got off to a great start on Monday, as the Eagles picked up a 28-13 win over Florida State on the road to start the season 1-0, and quarterback Thomas Castellanos had a perfect answer after the game when asked what he will do on Tuesday, reminding fans that these are still student-athletes.

“I go to Boston College, so we got class tomorrow,” Thomas Castellanos said, via ACC Network. “We get back, I gotta go to class tomorrow, in the afternoon stuff like that. But treatment is gonna be available, massages you know, stuff like that and just recovering. Get in the weight room, coach (Logan) Stutz and them, and their staff is really good. But we have a really good like treatment and you know training staff and weight room staff, then we do a lot of good recovery and stuff like that for our bodies, so I'll be fine, but I gotta go to class tomorrow.”

In the game for Boston College football, Castellanos completed 10-of-16 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 73 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 14 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Florida State was unable to stop the Eagles' running game all night. Boston College had a staggering advantage on the ground, rushing for 263 yards in comparison to 21 for Florida State. It was a statement win for Boston College as Bill O'Brien takes over as head coach, despite the fact that Florida State was upset last week by Georgia Tech as well.

Boston College football looks to build off of Florida State win

As mentioned in the video above, Boston College is on a short week before Saturday's home opener against Duquesne. It is expected that the Eagles will come out with a win over Duquesne on Saturday, and a loss would be a huge shock. It will be interesting to see if Boston College can come out with a similar effort.

After Saturday's game against Duquesne, the Eagles will gear up for a big test on the road against Missouri, which is one of the better teams in the country. That will likely be a tougher test than the game against Florida State was, but if Boston College can give Missouri a challenge, that will be a great sign for the rest of the season.

The ACC is wide open, and although Boston College is not the favorite at the moment, fans can start to dream a little bit.