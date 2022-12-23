By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Boston Bruins caused uproar in the hockey community last month when they signed Mitchell Miller, a draft pick who was renounced after it came to light that he was convicted in juvenile court for physical and mental abuse of a developmentally-delayed Black classmate as a 14-year-old.

Following an internal investigation into the signing, the Bruins released policy and procedural changes within the organization on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Kristen Shilton.

The investigation was led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, and involved scouring through thousands of documents related to the signing.

The team received significant pushback just hours after the contract from across the hockey world, even getting a statement from Commissioner Gary Bettman saying Miller was not eligible to play in the league. Two days after the signing, the Bruins decided to part ways with Miller, but he remains under contract with the team, and has earned more than $116,000 to date.

“The steps we are announcing today underscore our organization’s commitment to our values, including our process for vetting future players,” team CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a statement. “These improvements, which the team will begin implementing immediately, will help ensure that we are meeting the high standards our associates, fans and community expect from this great organization.”

The victim, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers and his family released a heartbreaking statement of their own in the following days detailing the abuse that he faced at the hands of Miller. Bruins president Cam Neely publicly apologized to Meyer-Crothers following the debacle.

Incredibly heart-breaking read but a necessary one. Our actions or lack thereof, have real-life consequences. A statement from Isaiah Meyer-Crothers in his own words sent to Akim Aliu, HDA Chair, on November 8, 2022 which he asked the HDA to release publicly on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/dctpDdrXaL — Hockey Diversity Alliance (@TheOfficialHDA) November 9, 2022

The Bruins’ release detailed new policies the club will adopt, while also stating that there was no misconduct by Boston’s employees in initially vetting Miller. The review recommended putting in place various policies when it comes to future player acquisitions, per ESPN.

That will include “establishing clear written policies for vetting off-ice conduct, including identifying red flags requiring detailed vetting and documented resolution,” “establishing clear timetables and responsibilities within the organization to investigate prospects’ community or other off-ice commitments,” as well as a list of other policies.