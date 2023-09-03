Bowie State secured a huge 22-11 upset win over MEAC opponent Delaware State University to start their season. The Bulldogs avenged their 32-24 season-opening loss to the Hornets in the 2021 season in Damon Wilson's last year as head coach of the program. Bowie was dominant from the start of the game to the finish as they maintained a firm lead in the game all afternoon.

Bowie sophomore quarterback Amir Jenkins had a stellar game. He threw for 247 yards with 18 completions on 25 attempts but no touchdowns. A cause for concern, however, is the sacks he took in the game. He was sacked four times in the game with 3 of those sacks coming from Delaware State defensive lineman Darren Cook for 13 total yards. Senior Keshane Hinckley was Jenkins's favorite receiver to target in the game as he secured seven catches for 101 yards.

The Bulldogs also had some success rushing the ball, as both of their touchdowns came on the ground. Redshirt junior running back Corey Johnson led the Bulldogs in rushing 38 yards. Fellow redshirt junior Kevon Campbell contributed 21 yards and scored 1 of Bowie's two touchdowns on the afternoon.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs were able to contain the Hornets's passing and rushing attack. Delaware State only rushed for 62 yards with running back Marquis Gillis accounting for 46 yards. In the passing game, Delaware State played two quarterbacks Marqui Adams and Aaron Angelos. Both had eight completions with Adams throwing for 99 yards and 1 touchdown and Angelos throwing for 35 yards but was sacked 3 times. The offense seemed unable to successfully move the ball down the field and build momentum to make the game competitive.

Delaware State looks to bounce back against Army on next Saturday at 12 PM EST. Bowie State will look to continue its momentum against Davenport University next Saturday at 12 PM EST.