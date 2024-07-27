The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in Miami Marlins reliever Tanner Scott, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman noted that the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Seattle Mariners are also involved in the Scott trade sweepstakes. The 38-66 Marlins are selling ahead of the MLB trade deadline and Scott is expected to be available.

The Phillies were previously mentioned as a possible Scott suitor. The 30-year-old has quietly emerged as one of MLB's best relievers. In 2023, Scott finished the year with a 2.31 ERA to go along with 12 saves. He has taken a step forward in 2024, however.

Scott is becoming one of the best closers in the league, as he currently has 18 saves and a sparkling 1.18 ERA. He was also selected to his first All-Star team this season. It is not surprising to see Scott receiving so much trade interest from the Yankees and other ball clubs. It should be noted that the left-handed reliever is set to hit free agency following the '24 campaign.

Nevertheless, contending teams are always searching for bullpen help. Adding Scott could prove to be the difference in a postseason series.

Why Yankees trading for Tanner Scott makes sense

The Yankees bullpen could use a reinforcement such as Scott. New York does feature a number of capable relievers as closer Clay Holmes leads the way. The Yankees could use another left-handed option in the bullpen, though.

Caleb Ferguson and Tim Hill are the team's only left-handed relievers as of this story's writing. Ferguson and Hill have both struggled, however. The Yankees need a reliable left-handed reliever. New York will likely regret it in October if they fail to add another left-handed option.

There are other left-handed relievers available on the trade market who will not require as much prospect capital as Scott. But Scott's presence in the Yankees bullpen could prove to be crucial. The Yankees want to win a World Series, so acquiring one of MLB's best relievers only makes sense.