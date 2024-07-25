In a shocking turn of events, TMZ obtained footage of the infamous fight between Joseline Hernandez and Amber Rose from their time on ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition'. The 53-second video, devoid of audio, shows Rose walking up to Hernandez and striking her repeatedly. Hernandez grabbed onto her and threw punches as the altercation was broken up by members of the College Hil: Celebrity Edition Season 2 cast and what appears to be some Alabama State University students.

The conflict between Hernandez and Rose arose from Rose's struggle with her racial identity. In the second season of ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition,' Rose shared insights into her upbringing, expressing a lack of belonging in her communities. She recounted instances of standing up to bullies who targeted her for being different.

Meanwhile, Hernandez stirred up considerable conflict in the cast house, engaging in numerous disputes and confrontations with fellow cast members like Parker McKenna, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and even Rose prior to the altercation. Nonetheless, Hernandez later made amends for her past behavior during the season. She goes on to embrace the college experience and looks to even finish the season at the top of the class.

A heated debate on racial identity arose in Dr. Trimble's African-American Literature class over Langston Hughes' poem on the diverse shades of Black women. During this discussion, Hernandez claimed that Rose aspired to be perceived as a white woman. Rose took issue with Hernandez and her tone, choosing to walk over and hit her. Both Rose and Hernandez were subsequently expelled from Alabama State for the altercation. However, the moment continues to spark rigorous discussions, even two years post-filming and a year post-episode premiere.

Hernandez discussed the altercation on Drink Champs in 2023 before the episode's debut. While confidently declaring herself the winner, she remained cryptic about who she fought. Meanwhile, Rose did an interview with Jason Lee in 2024 laying out her view on what occurred.

“So, we get in that argument ’cause she acts like she’s stupid. Like she doesn’t know that you can be two things at one time,” Rose said to Lee.

Regarding the leaking of the video, TMZ obtained a quote by a spokesperson for BET who said, “We remain unwavering in our decision not to air the footage, as our network does not condone violence in any form. Furthermore, we hold the HBCU experience in the highest regard, recognizing its vital role in fostering Black excellence and pride within our community.”

Alabama State University has yet to issue a statement.