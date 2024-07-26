Can you believe we're almost at the season finale of ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition'? This season has flown by with all the excitement as we approach finals and graduation for the celebs. There are some interesting storylines to watch as we wrap things up—will Nick Young bounce back with his grades? Who's going to be valedictorian, Claudia Jordan or Karlous Miller? And will Angela White be happy with her final grades?

But every promising story could easily be overshadowed by the question of whether Saucy Santana will actually get to graduate. And that's pretty unfortunate

Saucy Santana and common sense haven't been on good terms lately

This season has been fun and engaging, but it could’ve been even better if it weren’t for Saucy Santana's antics. I've spent this whole season doing these recaps talking about him and how he doesn’t seem to take this experience seriously. It’s unfortunate because his behavior has really put a damper on the season.

He hasn't really done anything to lift the mood in the house. It feels like he's treating this whole experience like it’s some reality show, all about the drama. It's almost like he's convincing himself that he's handling college life well and that everyone around him is against him. To put it simply, Saucy Santana and common sense haven't been on good terms lately.

Even the scene in their music class when Angela White fell asleep during the video presentation. The way that he conducted himself shows a general lack of awareness. He wanted the cast to treat Angela the same way that they treated him when he went to sleep or ditched classes. But, common sense would tell him that they wouldn't because Angela has been studious and on top of her work since the season started. She exploded over not getting the grade she thought she deserved after all.

Common sense should tell Saucy that he's got a privilege that other students don't. Regular students can't just skip classes and stroll into final exams late and still get a chance to present. At some schools, if you miss enough classes, you’re automatically dropped. Saucy Santana definitely needs a wake-up call, whether he realizes it or not.

Saucy Santana shouldn't be walking across the stage in next Thursday's episode. It's bad enough that he had a 0.75 at his midterm and had a whole class that he didn't attend. But, he's consistently been disrespectful to Dr. Payton-Stewart and still wasn't participating in classes as of this episode.

I urge College Hill: Celebrity Edition to feature celebrities who genuinely wish to engage in the college experience. If they express concerns about their workload, that’s understandable. If they feel disillusioned due to the program's condensed timeline, that’s also valid. However, we should avoid bringing in celebrities who openly disregard the academic rigor of HBCUs.

Yes, this is a reality show, and I am writing this in light of TMZ's release of the infamous footage of the Joseline Hernandez vs. Amber Rose fight. This incident is not only embarrassing but also fails to represent HBCU life accurately, especially with Alabama State being closely linked to the coverage. However, even in Season 2, the cast found creative ways to engage with black history and their studies, which overshadowed the fight and its aftermath.

Unfortunately, Season 3 lacks that same depth and richness because of Saucy Santana. Even a trip to a plantation was overshadowed by Saucy's absence.

Karlous Miller's deserves more praise this season

Thanks to Saucy, I feel like Karlous Miller's rise as a surprising valedictorian candidate isn't getting enough attention. He's practically a different person compared to how he was at the start of the season, and that's pretty impressive. I really believe that his visit to The Covenant House changed his perspective on more than just homelessness, and it deepened his respect for this academic journey, which he already had but has definitely grown.

One of my favorite storylines of the season stems from Karlous and Claudia Jordan's rivalry with one another to be the valedictorian of the class. I predicted that Claudia would emerge as the valedictorian and it seems that the extra credit in political science might just give her the nod. But, nevertheless, I'm proud of Karlous for shifting his perspective and turning things around.

Angela White really cherished this experience

Even after she crashed out over her mid-term grades in last week's episode, Angela White has still been one of my favorite cast members. She truly wants to do well in this academic experience and she's putting her best foot forward to ensure that she gets her grades together.

We certainly saw it during the extra credit assignment in political science to register students to vote. She put on a full face of makeup and she dressed down to the nine. So go around and make sure she presented herself appropriately. And I believe her efforts in part with Claudia Jordan's political student is that she shows on a daily. Help them get more signatures.

I really am excited to see where Angela ends up in this season, because I think that her storyline has also been dwarfed by Saucy Santana's lack of care for this experience. But, I hope for the best for her next week because you can see that she really put in the effort to be amongst Claudia and Karlous in the conversation for who will emerge as the valedictorian.

Looking Ahead

I'm really excited for the season finale. I can't wait to see what happens with Saucy Santana since he's been the main character in this story. I'm also curious about the friendly rivalry between Claudia Jordan and Karlous Mille to see who will end up as the valedictorian. Plus, I'm interested to see how Angela does and whether she graduates with honors.

I’m also curious to see if Nick boosts his grades since he had a 1.75. He was really putting in the effort in his classes, and that’s all you can ask for. I can't wait to see how this all wraps up. With some changes, I’m definitely looking forward to season four coming soon.

‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition' Season 3 is available now on BET+.