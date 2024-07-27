We're set for another jam-packed Saturday slate of MLB action as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next clash between National League competitors. The Pittsburgh Pirates will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks to play Game 2 of their three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Pirates-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Marco Gonzales (LHP) vs. Brandon Pfaadt (RHP)

Marco Gonzales (1-1) with a 2.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 19 K, 26.2 IP

Last Start: 7/21 vs. PHI (L) – 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-0) with a 2.25 ERA, .274 OBA, 11 K, 16.0 IP

Brandon Pfaadt (4-6) with a 3.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 111 K, 120.1 IP

Last Start: 7/21 @ CHC (L) – 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: (3-2) with a 3.09 ERA, .233 OBA, 51 K, 55.1 IP

MLB Odds: Pirates-Diamondbacks Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +146

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNets Pittsburgh, Bally Sports, MLB.Tv

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently sitting in third place within the NL Central and they sit seven games back of the leading Milwaukee Brewers. They've caught some recent heat, going 8-2 over their last 10 and mounting a six-game winning streak during that run. Sitting just one game back of the second-place Cardinals, the Pirates stand a chance to make this divisional race interesting if they can continue to string wins together. It'll be their first time facing the Diamondbacks this season and they're expecting their best player in Bryan Reynolds to make a return to the lineup following a short absence.

Left-hander Marco Gonzales will get the nod for just his sixth start of the season. He's been dealing with nagging injuries that have kept him sidelined and he's still trying to find his footing within this unfamiliar Pirates rotation. During the month of July, he's pitched for 9.2 innings while only earning three runs and notching eight strikeouts. On the flip side, he's allowed 13 hits during that stretch and it'll be a work-in-progress for him to return to his previous form.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently third in the NL West and despite sitting three games above .500, they still trail the leading Dodgers by 8.5 games. They've gone a solid 10-5 over their last 15 games and are making up ground following a tough stretch to end the first half of the season. The Diamondbacks have talent top-to-bottom throughout their lineup and they're one of the most productive teams from the plate in the league. However, their pitching has been the complete opposite and they rank near the bottom in ERA, WHIP, and OBA.

Brandon Pfaadt will see the start here as he looks to improve on his losing record this year. Still, the Diamondbacks have managed four wins in his last five starts and while it's not showing up on his record, Pfaadt has been a solid option for them this year. He's been especially good at home, unlike on the road where he's 1-4. While he's seen more work in opposing parks, Pfaadt has been effective with his strikeouts at home and is a reliable option for them, almost always taking his starts past the sixth inning. They're happy to send him out at home against a shaky road pitcher like Gonzales in this one.

Final Pirates-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

While both teams may still be in the hunt as far as their divisional race is concerned, they've both mounted solid streaks over the last 15 games and come into this series riding some positive momentum. We'll have to give the pitching edge to the Arizona Diamondbacks in this one as Pfaadt has seen much more action throughout the season. He's also good for more innings and given the troubles their bullpen as seen this year, Arizona will look to get the most out of their starter.

The Pirates are still without Left Fielder Bryan Reynolds and there's no guarantee he'll be available for this game. He's been their most productive hitter by a long stretch and his availability will be crucial in keeping the Pirates in the NL Central race.

However, we'll have to side with the Arizona Diamondbacks for our final prediction. Both teams have winning records on the road and at home in this situation and we should see a balanced matchup throughout. We side with the pitching edge for the Diamondbacks and I expect them to be the better team from the plate as well.

Final Pirates-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks ML (-176)