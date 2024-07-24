In an appearance on ‘The Danza Project' podcast, Charleston White broached the topic of Rick Ross's son William Roberts III. Roberts recently committed to play at Bethune-Cookman University under head coach Raymond Woodie and White had several things to say about his decision, particularly Bethune-Cookman University.

The conversation revolved around Rick Ross and his conflicts with Tia Kemp the mother of his son William. White and host Danza discussed Kemp openly criticizing Ross and the potential impact on their home and children's well-being. He then went after Bethune-Cookman University.

“Bethune College is like a special ed HBCU,” White said in the podcast episode. “Ain’t no muth****in’ college you jump up and say ‘say that boy going to the NFL. Nowhere in the history of Bethune College have anybody made it to the NFL.”

The claim, left unverified by the podcast host, is untrue. Bethune-Cookman University has 40 players with NFL experience, 32 of whom were drafted, according to thorough research by HBCU Pulse via online sources such as Pro Football Reference. The list of Bethune-Cookman players that were drafted to the NFL is below.

1953: Jack “Goose” McClairen, Bethune-Cookman, DE (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 26, Pick 306) (Pro Bowler) 1963: Robert Dickerson, Bethune-Cookman, E (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 14, Pick 192) 1966: Elijah Gibson, Bethune-Cookman, HB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 4, Pick 31) 1968: Henry Still, Bethune-Cookman, DT (Miami Dolphins, Round 16, Pick 416) 1970: Alvin Wyatt, Bethune-Cookman, DB (Oakland Raiders, Round 6, Pick 154) 1972: Nathaniel Ross, Bethune-Cookman, DB (Green Bay Packers, Round 6, Pick 138) 1972: Alfonso Cain, Bethune-Cookman, DT (Dallas Cowboys, Round 17, Pick 442) 1973: Boobie Clark, Bethune-Cookman, RB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 12, Pick 302) 1976: Willie Lee, Bethune-Cookman, DT (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 5, Pick 137) 1976: Randy Walker, Bethune-Cookman, RB (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 10, Pick 285) 1976: Bernard Coleman, Bethune-Cookman, WR (New England Patriots, Round 15, Pick 409) 1976: Arnold Robinson, Bethune-Cookman, LB (Buffalo Bills, Round 15, Pick 421) 1977: Tony Samuels, Bethune-Cookman, TE (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 4, Pick 94) 1977: Charlie White, Bethune-Cookman, RB (New York Jets, Round 7, Pick 168) 1977: Terry Anderson, Bethune-Cookman, WR (Miami Dolphins, Round 12, Pick 321) 1978: Earl Inmon, Bethune-Cookman, LB (Oakland Raiders, Round 7, Pick 192) 1980: Bennie Leverett, Bethune-Cookman, RB (New York Jets, Round 7, Pick 190) 1981: Stacy Charles, Bethune-Cookman, WR (San Diego Chargers, Round 12, Pick 327) 1982: Booker Reese, Bethune-Cookman, DE (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 2, Pick 32) 1982: Charles Riggins, Bethune-Cookman, DE (Green Bay Packers, Round 9, Pick 237) 1984: Lee Williams, Bethune-Cookman, DE (San Diego Chargers, Round 1, Pick 6) 1984: Dewey Forte, Bethune-Cookman, DE (Miami Dolphins, Round 2, Pick 53) 1984: Mike Revell, Bethune-Cookman, RB (Dallas Cowboys, Round 8, Pick 222) 1985: John Bostic, Bethune-Cookman, DB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 6, Pick 149) 1985: Leon Gonzalez, Bethune-Cookman, WR (Dallas Cowboys, Round 8, Pick 216) 1986: Sebastian Brown, Bethune-Cookman, WR (New Orleans Saints, Round 12, Pick 311) 1988: Terry Williams, Bethune-Cookman, DB (New York Jets, Round 2, Pick 37) 1989: Anthony Florence, Bethune-Cookman, DB (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 4, Pick 90) 1995: Howard Smothers, Bethune-Cookman, T (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 7, Pick 248) 1997: Antwuan Wyatt, Bethune-Cookman, WR (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 6, Pick 190) 2003: Rashean Mathis, Bethune-Cookman, DB (Jacksonville Jaguars, Round 2, Pick 39) 2005: Nick Collins, Bethune-Cookman, DB (Green Bay Packers, Round 2, Pick 51)

Per the list above, Bethune-Cookman has had several players who were drafted across several decades including the 2000's. The Wildcats boast one Pro Football Hall of Famer in Larry Little, who was undrafted in 1967. Little had a decorated career in the NFL, primarily for the Miami Dolphins. He won two Super Bowls and was a five-time Pro Bowler. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Bethune-Cookman has also enjoyed significant football success. The program has had 16 winning seasons in 24 years and was recognized as the outright MEAC Champion or MEAC Co-Champion five times since 2002 and appeared in the FCS Playoffs five times. Charleston White's statements on ‘The Danza Project' were untrue and a misrepresentation of the football history of Bethune-Cookman University.

At the time of this writing, Charleston White has not addressed his comments.