Cristiano Ronaldo has added to the excitement surrounding the upcoming clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, two heavyweight giants from boxing and UFC. The football legend appeared in a promotional video for the crossover fight cameo, sparking even more anticipation for the event.

The video showcases headlines highlighting the Fury vs. Ngannou showdown, setting the stage for Ronaldo's appearance at a press conference. When asked about Ngannou's chances against Fury, Ronaldo responded with a coy “Next question,” keeping the suspense alive. The fight is scheduled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo plays football for Al Nassr. He has shown a penchant for attending unique boxing crossover events, having previously been spotted at the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury bout held in Saudi Arabia.

While Fury is the favored fighter heading into the contest, Ngannou has enlisted the help of former undisputed heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson as his trainer. Tyson acknowledges their brutal challenge as they prepare to take on one of the greatest fighters in boxing history.

The highly anticipated crossover bout is set to captivate the world on October 28, with the two heavyweight champions battling it out in Riyadh under boxing rules. As a fan of the fight game, Cristiano Ronaldo's potential attendance at the Fury vs. Ngannou spectacle would be no surprise. Despite a scheduling conflict with Al-Nassr's match against Al Feiha on the same day, Ronaldo's access to private jets could make attending the event a reality if he desires to witness the historic showdown ringside.