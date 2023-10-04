Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself entangled in an ongoing legal battle as lawyers representing Kathryn Mayorga, who accused the football superstar of rape, seek millions more in hush money. This contentious issue dates back to 2009 when Mayorga alleged that Ronaldo sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room. The Portuguese icon and his lawyers will be seen in court to defend this case.

Initially, Ronaldo vehemently denied the allegations and a settlement was reached in which Mayorga received £275,000 in hush money. However, the controversy has resurfaced, with Mayorga's legal team pursuing a higher payout. In June 2022, their attempt was dismissed by US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey due to the use of stolen confidential documents by one of the woman's lawyers.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has been approached to reconsider the dismissal and reopen the civil lawsuit filed initially by Mayorga in Nevada in 2018. Her legal team contends that previous efforts to include the confidentiality agreement, signed in 2010 after accepting hush payments, were repeatedly and erroneously rejected by the federal judge.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, has consistently denied the rape allegations and released a statement in 2018 condemning such accusations as “abominable” and contrary to his beliefs. Ronaldo's representatives maintain that the sexual encounter was consensual, and the confidentiality agreement was intended to prevent either party from discussing it.

According to sources close to Ronaldo, the Las Vegas district attorney dismissed the criminal case, and the court also rejected Mayorga's civil case and her subsequent appeal. This legal dispute continues to unfold, with the football superstar again facing the court's scrutiny.