Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are scheduled to fight this Saturday, August 5th, and they had their press conference for the fight on Thursday. Things got a little out of control, as the press conference turned into an all-out brawl, via Overtime.

A brawl at the press conference between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz comes as no surprise given all of the antics that have led up to this fight. Both Paul and Diaz are known to be quite the characters both in and outside of the ring, so a brawl at the press conference could almost have been expected.

In general, anything that has to do with Jake Paul usually makes headlines. He might not be loved by the boxing community, but he sure does know how to market himself and the fights he has. Nevertheless, his last fight saw him suffer his first career loss vs. Tommy Fury, so he undoubtedly is seeking vengeance in this bout and focusing less on the promotion side.

Ever since Jake Paul ventured into the sport of boxing, his entire persona has been questioned by those who love the sport. However, one thing for certain is that he brings eyes to his fights, and that will certainly be the case in this matchup with Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz is of course no stranger to headlines himself, consistently causing trouble with the things he says and does outside of the ring. Overall, these two are perfect for each other, and the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight will be nothing short of entertaining.