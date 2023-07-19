Nate Diaz fans can expect to see him compete in the UFC again.

Diaz is set to make his professional boxing debut when he battles Jake Paul in a 10-round matchup contested at 185 pounds on Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas.

It will be the Stockton native's first fight since departing the UFC last year when he let his contract run down to test free agency. That said, Diaz never left on bad terms and even in the post-fight at UFC 279, claimed he'd be back after conquering another sport.

He would confirm as much again in a recent interview with Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk as he revealed he would be fighting in the UFC again.

When asked when that could be, Diaz responded:

“I’m gonna get this fight done with and then everything changes with every fight,” Diaz said (via Bloody Elbow). “People don’t understand that everything changes with every fight. Every fight that happens, it's like, how do you say it? It changes the whole bracket.

“When a fight happens, everything changes.”

That includes a fight taking place outside the UFC as well.

“Out of the UFC—big performances, good performances,” Diaz responded.

Perhaps what Nate Diaz means to say is that a potential win over Paul would not only further increase his popularity, but also give him more bargaining power for his next fight given that he still remains a free agent.

Maybe it leads to a more lucrative rematch with Paul, a boxing match with someone else or even an immediate return to the UFC.

But first, he'll have to get past Jake Paul.