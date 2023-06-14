Terence Crawford is regarded as a top pound-for-pound boxer by multiple websites. If he defeats Errol Spence Jr. in an undisputed welterweight championship fight July 29, he believes he should be regarded as one of the best of all time.

Via Showtime Boxing:

"Ya'll are going to mark me as one of the greatest of all time." Nothing is holding @terencecrawford back 🔥 #SpenceCrawford NYC Presser 👉 https://t.co/nJyoWZn1Fr pic.twitter.com/zeckaR9lt4 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 14, 2023

“July 29th, I can assure you, I can promise you, y'all going to walk away, and y'all are going to say, ‘That kid is special,'” Crawford said. “And y'all going to mark me as one of the greatest of all time, right along with [Floyd Mayweather], [Muhammad Ali], [Joe Frazier].”

Spence Jr. is certainly the most difficult opponent Crawford has faced. He is the WBA, WBC and IBF champion and last defeated Yordenis Ugas by technical knockout. Spence Jr. has also beaten Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter and Mikey Garcia in recent fights.

Crawford has won 10 straight fights by stoppage. His best wins have been against Porter and English fighter Kell Brook. Previously, Crawford beat Julius Indongo by knockout to become the undisputed light welterweight champion.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He can do the same with a victory over Spence Jr.

“This is a fight that's been marinating for years… this is greatness,” Crawford said. “This is definitely greatness that you guys will be witnessing July 29.

“I've been preparing my whole life for this moment, right here. Moments like these, they don't come often. And this is my time.”

Crawford claimed boxing is in the “Terence Crawford” era and nothing will hold him back from a win.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence had a funny exchange at their press conference in New York City Wednesday.