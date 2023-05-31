Terence Crawford believes he would have beaten Floyd Mayweather.

“Me,” Crawford said on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “Man, me.”

Crawford is considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world by ESPN. He will have the biggest test of his career July 29, when he faces the fourth-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, Errol Spence Jr., for the undisputed welterweight championship.

Terence Crawford can prove himself as an all-time great then. He already feels like he is one.

“Me versus anybody, [I’m going] to always say me,” Crawford said.

Floyd Mayweather is one of the best boxers of all time. He has a professional record of 50-0, though his last victory was against UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Mayweather defeated 23 world champions in his career. Crawford is 17-0 in championship fights.

The 46-year-old Mayweather defeated the best boxers of his era, including Oscar de la Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao. He is arguably the best defensive fighter of all time.

Crawford is a difficult opponent since he can fight in orthodox and southpaw stance. He has great power, posting 30 of his 39 victories by knockout.

He is in his third weight class, but Crawford has no issue with it. He has finished six of seven welterweight fights by technical knockout. He scored a knockout win versus David Avanesyan in Dec. 2022.