The date is set. The boxing fight is made.

Welterweights Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) and Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) will fight for the undisputed boxing welterweight championship July 29 in Las Vegas. The bout will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and be broadcasted by Showtime PPV.

Crawford (No. 1) and Spence (No. 4) are listed among ESPN’s top-five pound-for-pound boxers. This bout has been rumored for a while, but now it is confirmed and will be the biggest in the sport.

Thursday, both fighters made announcements of the fight on social media. Here is what Crawford said, via his Instagram:

“The wait is over,” Crawford said. “It’s game time.

“Everybody come out, show support. Watch me fry this fish.”

Here is what Spence said on the same social media platform.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Finally giving the fans what they want❗ this one a throwback fight on paper but it could be a one sided [a–] whooping one of the biggest fight of the century !”

Boxing is perceived nationally as a dying sport after it had terrific eras. But now, Spence and Crawford put together the biggest fight the sport could make outside of an undisputed heavyweight championship with WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBO, WBA and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Crawford is a smooth fighter. He can fight from southpaw and orthodox stances and can have great knockout power. Crawford has stopped his last 10 opponents.

Spence is a southpaw who can control the ring and fight well using his footwork. He last defeated WBA boxing champion Yordenis Ugas by technical knockout April 22.

Either Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) or Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) will suffer their first loss in this fight. According to Bloody Elbow, both fighters have a rematch clause in the event of a loss.