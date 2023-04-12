Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Tommy Fury and One Direction’s Liam Payne have hinted at a surreal fight at Old Trafford in Manchester this summer. Tommy Fury is coming off of a win against Jake Paul, so this announcement comes as quite the surprise.

‼️ One Direction's Liam Payne and Tommy Fury on Instagram today… pic.twitter.com/pnVZnqOuO3 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 12, 2023

The former One Direction band member, Liam Payne is not a boxer. Tommy Fury said that he was interested in more celebrity boxing matches in the future after beating Paul, but a fight against Payne might just damage his reputation. He is now ranked within the World Boxing Council, and a fight against Payne could have some negative ramifications for his legacy.

Despite the announcement, little details were given besides the poster. No official confirmation of a boxing match has been made, so it could all be a publicity stunt. Fans of both Fury and Payne are debating across social media if it could be promotional material for other various fundraising and philanthropy events.

For Payne, he is in the midst of a successful solo career after leaving the famous boy band. He has been open in the past about his love for the sport of boxing, but he has never actually been in the ring.

If Tommy Fury were to take this fight, the response from die-hard boxing fans would be very interesting to watch. His defeat of Jake Paul gained him some respect, but it would be no surprise to see him lose consideration as a professional boxer if he were to fight a professional singer.

Speculation is all that can be discussed until further details arise, but one thing is for certain; a fight between these two would certainly fill the seats.