Last month, a run-in with Floyd Mayweather turned Jake Paul from a boxer to a trackstar. After a March 8th game between the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, Paul was approached by Mayweather and his friends outside of Kayesa Arena in downtown Miami, who were chirping Paul and giving him a hard time for losing his most recent fight. When more and more members of Mayweather’s entourage gathered around, Paul eventually ran away, sprinting back towards the arena. Unsurprisingly, people on social media had a field day, clowning Paul for running away from Mayweather in a panic.

Now, though, police footage obtained by TMZ shows a situation that was much more fraught than was previously known. As Paul and Mayweather jawed at each other, a police officer radios for back-up, concerned that there could be an escalating “fight” between “a couple of celebrities.” Soon thereafter, Paul dashes away—following him is cop is in close pursuit, guiding Paul back into Kayesa Arena and trying to ensure Paul’s safety.

“They’re trying to jump me,” Paul told the officer as they were heading back towards the arena.

Inside the arena, the cop stood watch over Paul and his team while they waited for a car to pick them up. While it may seem extreme for a cop to guard the door while your Uber is on its way, it makes sense considering that Paul and his team believed that Mayweather had 50 guys waiting for him outside.

Luckily, Paul and his team made it out okay and nobody was harmed, setting up the possibility that this was mere prelude for if/when Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather decide to settle their differences in the ring.