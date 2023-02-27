Drake just shoveled more money into the grave after yet another big betting loss. The Canadian rapper pushed a ton of chips to the center of the table with a reported bet of $40,000 on Jake Paul to win against Tommy Fury, and now, all that money has gone up in flames with Paul losing via split decision Sunday night in Saudi Arabia.

Perhaps the writing was already on the wall for Jake Paul’s fate in that fight, as Drake has quite a history with losing big bets.

“This is Drake’s fault,” Jake Paul joked after his loss to Tommy Fury, who is also the half-brother of heavyweight superstar Tyson Fury. “Drake, bro, why did you do this to me?” Jake Paul added, per Jack Bezants of the Daily Mail.

For bettors, it’s probably a good idea to fade Drake’s picks, especially after his failed investment in the prop that Jake Paul was going to emerge victorious in the aforementioned bout in the Middle East.

Some of Drake’s biggest losing bets in the past include his wager on Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington and on Kamaru Usman and Jose Aldo to win their respective fights. And then of course, there was his World Cup betting adventure that culminated in a massive loss after his bet on Argentina did not return any money due to the fact that the team won in extra time instead of inside regulation time.

It’s not all about losses for Drake, though. Before his wager on Jake Paul, he raked in a ton of money when his bet on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles held on and went home with a huge return.