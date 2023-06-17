Tyson Fury still has much to accomplish in his heavyweight boxing career.

The 34-year-old is the best heavyweight of this generation. He has beaten top opponents, including Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder (twice), and is regarded as a pound-for-pound great. He is currently the WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion and can become the first undisputed titleholder since Lennox Lewis in 2000 if he pursues a fight with the other major titleholder, Oleksandr Usyk.

In an interview posted by Foxify, Fury said he will find it very hard to walk away from boxing if he is competing at a top level. Here's why:

“It's about the chase,” Fury said. “It's that lion locked up in a cage in a zoo somewhere that's dreaming a bit of being back out on the African plains, chasing a gazelle down in the hunt. It's a feeling of ecstasy, it's a feeling of reaching for the stratosphere. It's a hell of a feeling.”

Tyson Fury went through three wars with Wilder, who is regarded as perhaps the best knockout artist at heavyweight in a while. He was knocked down in their first fight and twice in the third.

Still, Fury won two of those fights by knockout. He defeated Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora by technical knockout in 2022.

Fury said his wife, Paris, “pleads” with him to stop fighting. But Fury himself does not know when he'll be able to give up his championship chase.

“I am that lion and I am chasing that gazelle down,” Fury said. “And I love the chase, but I love the taste of blood even more. That blood for me, in my sport, is the victory of winning.”