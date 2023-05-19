WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has tried to make a fight with WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The sides have not agreed to a fight yet.

Tyson Fury issued another challenge to Usyk Thursday on social media.

‼️ Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk to make the undisputed heavyweight world title fight happen next at Wembley… [🎥 @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/kBKJYA6CuA — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 19, 2023

“I’m sick of all this back and forward, ‘he said, she said,'” he said. “Why don’t we just do this?

“Why don’t we fight this summer, me and you, at Wembley Stadium for the percentage you’ve already agreed. And if you want a rematch desperately, you can have one.”

Fury also expressed his confidence he can beat Usyk and become boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

“I’m going to cut you down like cheese,” Tyson Fury said.

Tyson Fury last fought in December, defeating Derek Chisora by knockout. Before then, he defeated former WBC champion Deontay Wilder by technical knockout and knockout.

Usyk became WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion with a unanimous decision win over titleholder Anthony Joshua in Sept. 2021. He defeated Joshua by split decision in a rematch that took place Aug. 20, 2022.

The two sides — Fury and Usyk — were expected to fight in April, but they did not reach in agreement. The two fighters reportedly agreed on a 70/30 purse split with Fury receiving most of the money.

However, there were unknown “critical terms” to be met, according to a story from Mirror.

If Tyson Fury and Usyk make this fight happen, it would be the biggest in boxing.

Fury is perceived to have an advantage at a listed 6-foot-9. He also has an 85-inch reach compared to Usyk’s 6-foot-3 frame with a 78-inch reach.

However, Usyk is arguably the quicker boxer and can move well for a heavyweight.