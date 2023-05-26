A boxing fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua is in talks for September, according to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

The fight would take place in the United Kingdom, where both fighters are from.

Coppinger said talks for a two-fight boxing card that would have Fury face WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Joshua face former WBC champ Deontay Wilder are still ongoing.

Fury is pushing to make his first fight of 2023 happen quickly, Coppinger added.

Tyson Fury, who is No. 5 on ESPN’s pound-for-pound rankings, and his camp were in talks to face Joshua last fall. However, those conversations fell through.

Recently, he called out Usyk on social media to make their undisputed title fight happen. The two had discussions for a bout but they fell apart in March.

Fury, who is 34 years old, retired briefly in 2022 before he returned to boxing to knock out Derek Chisora Dec. 3.

Joshua returned to the ring last month and had a unanimous decision win over Jermaine Franklin.

Anthony Joshua put his heavyweight titles on the line in a two-fight series against Usyk. Usyk won the first bout in Sept. 2021 by unanimous decision and then the second in Aug. 2022 by split decision.

The heavyweight division has four popular fighters: Joshua, Usyk, Fury and Wilder. However, none have fought for the undisputed title even though they each have held all the belts at a different time.

This summer or fall, it is possible that there could be a mix of fights between the four.