The Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk fight is back on!

Tyson Fury recently sustained an injury after receiving a cut on his face during training. The cut was bad enough for the heavyweight champ to take several months off to let it heal. It was unfortunate timing though, as he was set to defend his title against Oleksandr Usyk later in February.

The good news though, is that the fight is back on with a new official date! Fury and Usyk will face off against each other in Saudi Arabia on May 18, according to Steven Marocco of MMA Fighting. The promoter of the fight, Turki Alalshikh, added a little catch. If either fighter pulls out, they'll be fined a whopping $10 million.

“During a special breaking news edition of The MMA Hour, Saudi Arabia royal adviser – and Fury vs. Usyk promoter – Turki Alalshikh announced the fight will now take place on May 18. As an incentive, Alalshikh said if either fighter withdraws from the date, they will forfeit $10 million of their purse for the fight.”

Alalshikh also revealed his backup plans in case Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk do pull out of the fight. But the boxing promoter is confident the $10 million fine will keep both Fury and Usyk interested.

“If Usyk is scared, I will call for [Anthony] Joshua vs. Tyson. If Tyson is scared, I will call for any fighter Usyk wants, and it's my name on this thing. We have a guarantee from both sides, and they know it now.”

With that said, boxing fans should expect Fury-Usyk to happen on May 18. But be prepared for any backup plans just in case. Luckily, Tyson Fury's injury wasn't too serious as he'll be back in action in roughly three-four months.