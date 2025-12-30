The sporting world was taken aback recently when Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua suffered a fatal car crash along with his team in the North African country. While Joshua escaped the crash with several injuries, his team members and friends, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, lost their lives.

Joshua was on vacation in Nigeria following his victory over Jake Paul in their boxing match recently. Traveling in a Lexus SUV on a major expressway, the vehicle collided with a stationary truck, causing the accident. Now, early investigations from Nigeria's Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) have revealed possible causes of the fatal accident. Police Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi noted that a “tyre burst” and “excessive speeding” caused the accident.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to confirm a fatal road traffic crash that occurred today[,] Monday, 29 December 2025, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, around the Sinoma area near Sagamu, Ogun State, involving a Lexus Jeep conveying world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, and a stationary truck,” the report said.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be traveling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking maneuver and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road,” the statement continued. “The primary causes of the crash[,] being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking[,] constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways.”

The Nigerian Government shares further details on Anthony Joshua's accident

Article Continues Below

Earlier today, on Dec. 30, 2025, the Governments of Ogun and Lagos shared more details on the aftermath of the incident (as per Unilad).

“Doctors have conducted several clinical assessments and have confirmed that both patients are stable and do not require any emergency interventions at this time. A comprehensive medical team has since been convened and will continue to monitor them closely. Anthony Joshua has since been relating well with his family.”

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, also noted that the country was “comfortable” with the standard of doctors and the quality of care provided to the injured.