While some were critical of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show, including Jake Paul, his brother, Logan Paul, was not one of them.

Jake Paul took to X, formerly Twitter, before the Super Bowl to call on viewers to turn off Bad Bunny's Halftime Show. He called the Grammy-winning rapper a “fake American citizen.'

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” he wrote. “Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them). You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

Hours later, Logan Paul responded. Jake is still his brother, but he acknowledged that they are worlds apart on this subject matter.

“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,” he responded. “Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

Bad Bunny preached unity during his Super Bowl Halftime Show

Article Continues Below

During his eight-song set, Bad Bunny sent a message of unity during his Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 8, 2026. The jumbotron read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Some were critical of the NFL choosing Bad Bunny to headline the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show. However, he put on a 14-minute setlist that spread love.

It also featured celebrity cameos. The likes of Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin performed alongside the 2026 Grammy winner. Additionally, several celebrities, including Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba, also made appearances.

Half of the songs Bad Bunny performed were from his recent Grammy-winning album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The album recently earned Bad Bunny three Grammys, including Album of the Year, at the 2026 ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 1.