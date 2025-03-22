Boxing icon George Foreman has passed away at 76, his family confirmed. Nicknamed “Big George,” he forged one of the most storied careers in the sport, capturing Olympic gold in 1968 and securing the world heavyweight title twice—his second reign coming 21 years later at age 45, making him the oldest champion in history. As news of his passing spread, tributes flooded in from the sports world, with Magic Johnson among those mourning his loss.

“I was really sad to hear the news that one of my boxing heroes, George Foreman, passing away. I attended so many of George’s championship fights over his career. He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man. After leaving the ring, he turned into an amazing businessman — I even bought one of the first George Foreman grills! Cookie and I will be praying for his family during this time. 🙏🏾” Johnson wrote in a post in X (formerly Twitter).

George Foreman's family's announcement

His family announced his passing in an Instagram post on Friday night.

“Our hearts are broken. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family.”

George Foreman's legendary career

Foreman first lost his heavyweight title to Muhammad Ali in their legendary 1974 Rumble in the Jungle bout. However, his career remained remarkable, amassing 76 victories with 68 knockouts—nearly twice as many as Ali.

He stepped away from boxing in 1997, but not before making a lucrative move outside the ring. By lending his name to a best-selling grill, the George Foreman Grill, he secured a fortune that far exceeded his earnings from boxing.

At just 19, Foreman claimed the heavyweight gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City before turning professional and winning 37 straight bouts. Over his career, he suffered only five losses. In 1973, he defeated the undefeated champion Joe Frazier in Kingston, Jamaica, knocking him down six times within the first two rounds.

Foreman’s legendary 1974 Rumble in the Jungle clash with Muhammad Ali in Kinshasa, Zaire—now the Democratic Republic of the Congo—remains one of boxing’s most historic battles. Ali, the veteran fighter, faced long odds after being stripped of his title seven years earlier for refusing military service during the Vietnam War.

Foreman's return to the ring

Foreman returned to the ring in 1987, aiming to fund the youth center he established. He secured 24 victories before falling to Evander Holyfield in a 12-round battle in 1991. Then, in 1994, he shocked the world by knocking out undefeated Michael Moorer, reclaiming the heavyweight title at 45 and becoming the oldest champion in history.

The former heavyweight champion went through four marriages in the 1970s and 1980s before tying the knot with Mary Joan Martelly in 1985, a union that lasted for the rest of his life. He had five sons, all named George, along with five biological daughters and two adopted daughters.

During the 1990s and beyond, Foreman eagerly promoted various products, with his most famous endorsement being an electric grill from home appliance maker Salton Inc. In 1999, the company paid him and his partners $137.5 million to continue using his name on the grill and other merchandise.