The sports world lost a legend on Friday as George Foreman sadly passed away at 76, his family announced on social media. The tributes are continuing to pour in from every walk of life from athletes to celebrities.

Mike Tyson, Scottie Pippen, and others have reacted to the devastating news:

George Foreman was a living legend. His journey to boxing stardom was inspiring to anyone with dreams. Foreman won a world title in his 20s, retired, then came back and won another at 45 before launching his grill business. As you saw above, there was a point where he was making $5 million per month from it. Back in the day, air fryers didn't exist. It was all about George Foreman grills.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Boxing legend George Foreman has died at the age of 76.
Heavyweight boxer George Foreman sadly passes away at 76
Boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi and UFC CEO Dana White with Turki Alalshikh
Former boxing champion blasts ‘pig’ Dana White over new boxing promotion
Gervonta Davis, Amanda Serrano
Amanda Serrano comes to Gervonta Davis’ defense for hair debacle, signs lifetime deal

In the ring, Foreman was truly one of the best to ever do it. No one gave him any shot at beating the undefeated Michael Moorer in 1994, but he pulled off the unthinkable and reclaimed the belt in his mid-40s.

The Marshall, Texas native was a troublesome teen and dropped out of high school at 16 to get a job. At 17, Foreman started boxing and it was very clear that he had a future in the sport. Just a year and a half later, he won gold at the Olympics in 1968 as a heavyweight.

Foreman's family has not revealed the cause of death, but his loved ones surrounded him for his final days. Foreman will forever be remembered for his contributions to the sport of boxing and his kind-hearted spirit. Foreman's popularity in boxing was a vital factor in helping him be so successful in the grill business.

More tributes to George Foreman will surely roll in from various celebs and pro athletes.

May Foreman rest in peace. He will forever be remembered for his greatness in more ways than one.

Rest easy.

 