The sports world lost a legend on Friday as George Foreman sadly passed away at 76, his family announced on social media. The tributes are continuing to pour in from every walk of life from athletes to celebrities.

Mike Tyson, Scottie Pippen, and others have reacted to the devastating news:

Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Xs5QjMukqr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rest in peace, George Foreman. Your legacy lives on, champ. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/7v5XBSZfTi — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Ring is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of boxing legend George Foreman. Foreman is considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, and will be remembered as an icon of the sport forever. Our deepest sympathies are with George’s friends and family at this… pic.twitter.com/1rTFPGFHgE — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

At one point in his life, George Foreman’s grills were so successful, he was receiving $5M checks … a month!!! 😵 #RIP (H/T @GrahamBensinger) pic.twitter.com/lQYg63RAN5 — 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 (@TommySledge) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rest in peace, ⁦@GeorgeForeman⁩. 76 years old. pic.twitter.com/CTNWy6Zauh — Michael Woods (@Woodsy1069) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

JUST IN: Boxing legend George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76. The announcement was made by his family. “Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded… pic.twitter.com/WYqZb820RU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

George Foreman was a living legend. His journey to boxing stardom was inspiring to anyone with dreams. Foreman won a world title in his 20s, retired, then came back and won another at 45 before launching his grill business. As you saw above, there was a point where he was making $5 million per month from it. Back in the day, air fryers didn't exist. It was all about George Foreman grills.

In the ring, Foreman was truly one of the best to ever do it. No one gave him any shot at beating the undefeated Michael Moorer in 1994, but he pulled off the unthinkable and reclaimed the belt in his mid-40s.

The Marshall, Texas native was a troublesome teen and dropped out of high school at 16 to get a job. At 17, Foreman started boxing and it was very clear that he had a future in the sport. Just a year and a half later, he won gold at the Olympics in 1968 as a heavyweight.

Foreman's family has not revealed the cause of death, but his loved ones surrounded him for his final days. Foreman will forever be remembered for his contributions to the sport of boxing and his kind-hearted spirit. Foreman's popularity in boxing was a vital factor in helping him be so successful in the grill business.

More tributes to George Foreman will surely roll in from various celebs and pro athletes.

May Foreman rest in peace. He will forever be remembered for his greatness in more ways than one.

Rest easy.