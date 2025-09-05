Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have just stunned the sports world by agreeing to an exhibition fight in spring 2026. The news dropped like a heavyweight uppercut late Thursday, shaking boxing fans out of their seats. Yes, you read that right, ‘Iron' Mike and Money Mayweather are about to share the ring.

This isn’t just another exhibition. Tyson, who set the standard for heavyweight savagery, will face the undefeated king of defense and tactics. Fans went wild on social media within minutes, some calling it a circus, while others said it’s pure excitement. Either way, Tyson and Mayweather gave everyone what they wanted: unpredictability.

Mike Tyson didn’t hold back his enthusiasm. “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen,” he said. “Boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable, and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.” Tyson added, “I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Mayweather, meanwhile, showed no fear. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” he fired back. Floyd’s last big pro bout was against Conor McGregor in 2017, but he’s kept busy with exhibition scraps, including one against Logan Paul. ESPN just named him the fighter of the century, but Tyson clearly doesn’t care about titles right now; he wants the smoke.

The exact date and location are still under wraps. But the event is promoted by CSI Sports/Fight Sports, meaning fans can expect a blockbuster spectacle. Tyson recently drew 108 million viewers for his fight with Jake Paul; if those numbers hold, this could be even bigger.

So what does this mean for boxing? Both men have everything to lose in the court of public opinion, but nothing on paper. Mayweather’s 50-0 perfect record isn’t on the line. Tyson, always chasing the next wild headline, is ready to shock the world again.

Get ready for mayhem. Tyson versus Mayweather isn't official yet, but it’s crazy, and it’s the matchup every boxing fan has thought of at least once in their life.