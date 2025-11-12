Mike Tyson has high hopes for the outcome of a fight with Floyd Mayweather.

While nothing has been set in stone, the two boxing champions have been fueling rumors that they will meet in the ring sometime in the future. In an interview with Hard Rock Bet, Tyson revealed that “Floyd wanted to fight me.”

“I think I’ve got a decent relationship with him. I don’t hate him. No harsh feelings,” he added.

The former heavyweight champion believes that the fight will be remarkable for both himself and Mayweather.

“It’s capable of superseding all my fights,” Tyson said. “This is taking boxing to a new level.”

Tyson is confident that he has what it takes to overpower Mayweather in the ring.

“It looks like he’s going to get knocked out,” he said.

In terms of when a supposed match could take place, Tyson is thinking “maybe in March or April.”

In September, Mayweather responded to the news per Fight Hype: “We getting ready!”

Negotiations are still be worked out but Tyson is confident.

Tyson's last fight was against Jake Paul last year. The boxing icon fell to the amateur boxer who was set to fight Gervonta Davis but was canceled. Tyson however is not letting his previous fight get in the way of what he wants to accomplish next.

“I learned [a lot] from my last fight,” he said. “I left a lot of my fight in the gym. I worked too hard. I was too intense; I was too extreme. I need to relax more. That’s what I always believe. I need to relax more.”