Anthony Joshua got in the ring against Jake Paul Friday night and demonstrated why many consider him one of the best heavyweight fighters in the world. He took apart his opponent and knocked out the much-hyped Paul with a straight right in the 6th round.

The punch broke Paul's jaw and ended the fight as Joshua scored a knockout. The bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami indicated that Joshua is back in form and he is ready to take another step towards the heavyweight championship of the world. He says he is ready to fight Tyson Fury and does not need another bout prior to stepping into the ring with Fury.

“We can sign a contract and have the fight in 8 weeks,” Joshua said, while grinning after the fight. “Let's see if he's a man.

“I shook off the cobwebs tonight. And if Tyson Fury is serious, and if he wants to shake off his Twitter fingers and pick up some gloves, he should fight me. Let’s see how serious he is.”

Joshua took care of business against Paul without any problems

Joshua used his experience to gain the advantage against Paul, knowing he had more skill in the ring and the harder punch. He put pressure on Paul early on, but he did not rush his advantage. Joshua was content to set the pace through the first 4 rounds before he turned up the heat on his opponent.

He came after Paul with much more ferocity in the 5th round and Joshua was able to knock down his opponent twice. Paul was able to rise each time, but his legs were shaky and his confidence was gone at that point.

It seemed clear that the 6th round would be the last in the fight and again, Joshua did not rush his opportunity. However, when Paul got caught in the corner, Joshua measured his man and delivered the powerful right hand that ended the fight. Paul could not beat the count of 10, and he was forced to go to the hospital after the bout.