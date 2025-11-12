Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul are reportedly finalizing terms for a heavyweight showdown set to stream on Netflix this December in Miami, according to The Ring’s Mike Coppinger. The stunning development would mark one of the most unconventional matchups in recent boxing history, pairing a former unified heavyweight champion against one of the sport’s most polarizing influencers.

‼️ Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul are finalizing a deal for a heavyweight fight on Netflix in December in Miami, sources tell The Ring's Mike Coppinger. Paul steps up to fight the former heavyweight champion after his exhibition with Gervonta Davis was cancelled.

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight titleholder, has long been linked to major bouts as he eyes another run at championship contention. The British star last competed earlier this year with a dominant stoppage victory, keeping him in the conversation among the division’s elite. A bout with Paul, however, signals a different direction—one aimed at blending mainstream entertainment with elite-level boxing pedigree.

For Paul, the fight represents an enormous leap up in weight and competition. After his high-profile exhibition with Gervonta Davis fell through, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been adamant about testing himself against bigger names. Stepping into the ring with Joshua is a bold move from a fighter known more for spectacle than substance, but one who has steadily improved since debuting in 2020.

The fight would be Netflix’s biggest boxing event after its successful Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford events. If finalized, Joshua vs. Paul would headline one of the most anticipated crossover events in modern boxing. Traditionalists may scoff, but the numbers could speak for themselves.

With both fighters commanding massive fan bases across very different audiences, this matchup could redefine what draws eyeballs—and revenue—in the sport’s evolving entertainment era.