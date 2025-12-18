With just hours left before Jake Paul's much-awaited boxing match against Anthony Joshua on Netflix, the YouTuber publicly shared his lavish tribute to the late WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

Last year, the influencer turned heads when he fought Mike Tyson wearing his $1 million shorts. Paying homage to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Paul revealed the fight gear for his upcoming bout against Joshua.

Sharing the gear on his Instagram, Paul revealed how he and his team turned a 12ft alligator into his gear. “America vs UK this Friday,” Paul wrote in his caption. “I got us. Boston Tea Party part 2. Alligator killed and turned into fight trunks [green check emoji] Hulk Hogan [green check emoji] monster truck [green check emoji] giant flag [green check emoji] the American dream [green check emoji].”

Paying his tribute to the “Hulkster,” Paul wrote, “Turned a 12ft Gator into my fight outfit in homage to the legendary Hulk Hogan — RIP Brother.”

Similar to last year's gear, this year's Yellow and Red iconic colorway is also expected to be extremely expensive based on how costly alligator skin leather is.

Jake Paul versus Anthony Joshua is set to take place on Dec. 19, 2025, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. It will be available for fans to stream on Netflix.

More on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match

The 28-year-old Jake Paul is set to enter the fight with a 12-1 record with seven knockouts, while the British boxer Anthony Joshua boasts an impressive record of 28-4, with 25 knockouts. Joshua holds a serious height advantage over Paul, with the British boxer standing tall at 6ft 6″ compared to Paul's 6ft 1″.

With the match billed as ‘Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day,” it is currently a completely sanctioned professional heavyweight fight. Not an exhibition match, the fight will see influencer-turned-boxer Paul take on celebrated Olympian and extremely experienced Joshua.

The Dec. 19, 2025, card will also feature Anderson Silva against Tyron Woodley in a six‑round cruiserweight bout. Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner will defend her unified WBA, WBO, and IBF titles against Leila Beaudoin over 12 three‑minute rounds in the co-main event.