Within days of the biggest fight of his life, Jake Paul is still trying to draw a smile from Anthony Joshua. While the two remain on completely opposite wavelengths, ‘El Gallo' continues to crack jokes throughout the promotion of one of the biggest boxing events of the year.

Throughout their several face-offs, the ever-unserious Paul has attempted to get a reaction from Joshua, who has remained all business. The 28-year-old was back at it again, poking fun at the vast size difference between them, and finally got the former heavyweight champion to break at the end of their face-off on Wednesday night.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua just faced off again 👀 Still can't get over the size difference… #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/IJV92Y3kJ5 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Paul has claimed he would play into the size difference during previous face-offs with Joshua, but he has never gone as far as his team has teased. His manager, Nakisa Bidarian, claimed Paul told him he would “motorboat” Joshua's pectoral muscles in their first face-off before ultimately deciding against it.

Throughout his career, Paul's biggest criticism has been his tendency to fight older, smaller opponents. He has out-weighed previous opponents, such as Mike Perry and Nate Diaz, by as much as 30-40 pounds in the ring, while facing others, like Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who were significantly past their prime. He is attempting to put both narratives to rest in this fight with Joshua, who just recently challenged Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title in September 2024.

Paul has only opened the betting underdog once before — before his fight with Anderson Silva in 2022 — and he has never closed as the underdog. However, he is billed as a 7-1 underdog in this fight against the former heavyweight champion, who has only ever lost to titleholders in his professional career.