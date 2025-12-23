Three days after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul is still without a fully functioning jaw. That did not stop him from making an appearance on his brother's podcast, where he aired all his thoughts in the aftermath.

Paul accepted all the fan criticism of his performance and blamed the loss on his preparation, which he believes was faulty in hindsight. Paul admitted he should not have allowed the fight to proceed on a shortened fight camp, but he blames himself for not training at altitude more than anything.

“I wish I had more than three weeks to prepare,” Paul said on the ‘Impaulsive' podcast. “To maybe put on some more muscle to like sit there to hit him, and then I should've gone to altitude to train. That was my biggest mistake.”

Paul's game plan relied on a lot of movement to force the much larger Joshua to work. The movement visibly slowed him down after four rounds, causing his footwork to get erratic and his balance to be unstable.

Paul admitted his cardio was not on point in the ring immediately after the loss. He felt that he had found success until he started feeling tired, which allowed Joshua to track him down more easily.

Cardio has never been Paul's strong suit, but he believes Joshua's physicality wore him down mentally more than it did physically.

“It was just mental,” Paul said. “It was just like him imposing his will on me and being massive and the big shots landing, and then it pretty much all goes downhill from there.”

Joshua landed just 48 punches in the fight, but only got hit 16 times in return. ‘AJ' officially landed three knockdowns in the six-round bout, including the final blow that ended the night.