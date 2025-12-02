In a crossover that could redefine women’s combat sports, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor are deep in negotiations to meet in a blockbuster boxing bout in Las Vegas.

🚨 Katie Taylor vs. Ronda Rousey is in current negotiations for a boxing match in summer 2026 in Las Vegas. (via @pugboxing) pic.twitter.com/qubijZOe76 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Taylor, 39, remains one of boxing’s greatest trailblazers, holding two undisputed championships across multiple weight classes. Her July win over Amanda Serrano—streamed more than six million times on Netflix—cemented her global appeal even as she edges closer to retirement. Despite hinting she misses the sport more than it misses her, Taylor is still hungry for marquee challenges before hanging up the gloves.

Katie Taylor just beat Amanda Serrano for the third time in a row 😳 #TaylorSerrano3 pic.twitter.com/3aa0njxGAQ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Enter Ronda Rousey. The 38-year-old pioneer of women’s MMA hasn’t competed since her 2016 loss to Amanda Nunes, instead finding stardom in WWE. Yet recent footage of Rousey training again has reignited speculation about a comeback. Sources close to the talks insist this would not be an MMA return, but a shift to the boxing ring—an arena Rousey long admired during her UFC reign.

Article Continues Below

After 8 years Ronda Rousey is BACK to training MMA again & says this is the happiest she has ever been in the gym 😳 pic.twitter.com/n4UIQqpviL — BluBets (@BluBets_) September 22, 2025

Rousey’s striking was often overshadowed by her submission prowess, yet she devoted heavy time to boxing under coach Edmond Tarverdyan in her later years. Facing an elite opponent like Taylor would demand total reinvention—and that’s precisely what makes the matchup so enticing.

Netflix, which broadcast Taylor’s bout with Serrano, has reportedly expressed interest in streaming the event. Given the success of that fight and Rousey’s crossover star power, talks have accelerated toward a potential summer showdown in 2026.

If finalized, Taylor-Rousey would be more than a spectacle—it would mark the meeting of two generational pioneers whose dominance transcended their respective sports. For fans of combat history, it’s the kind of fight that feels nearly too big to believe, but impossible to ignore.