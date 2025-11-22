Chris Weidman is out, and Tyron Woodley now steps into one of the most intriguing spots on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua card in Miami on Dec. 19, per ESPN. Ariel Helwani broke the news that Woodley will meet fellow former UFC champion Anderson Silva in a sanctioned six-round boxing match at 195 pounds, creating a dramatic late shakeup to an already loaded event.

Silva and Woodley both carry history with Paul, which instantly gives their matchup a different kind of tension. Silva lost a tight unanimous decision to Paul in 2022. Woodley lost twice to Paul, first by split decision in 2021 and then by knockout in their rematch that December. The shift from Weidman to Woodley adds a familiar face to the build while giving both men a chance to settle unfinished business in the boxing ring.

Silva and Woodley embrace the moment

Silva addressed the change with calm focus. “I believe that change always happens for a reason,” he said in a statement. He added that he plans to approach the fight with total respect for the sport and for Woodley. For Silva, who retired from MMA as one of the most accomplished champions in UFC history, the chance to compete on this stage offers another opportunity to show his discipline and longevity.

Woodley, who held the UFC welterweight belt from 2016 to 2019, sees the moment as a potential turning point. “Rising to occasions like this are the moments where legends are born,” he said as he prepares for his first boxing win. With a long-running competitive streak and a history with Paul, Woodley enters with urgency and pride.

Undercard remains stacked despite changes

Most of the lineup from Paul’s previously planned fight with Gervonta Davis remains in place. Alycia Baumgardner will defend her unified super featherweight titles against Leila Beaudoin in the co-main event. The preliminary card features Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson defending her undisputed bantamweight title against Amanda Galle, Yokasta Valle fighting Yadira Bustillos for the WBC strawweight belt, and Avious Griffin meeting Justin Cardona in a welterweight showdown. Two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley will also debut against Diarra Davis.

The main subtraction is the WBA super lightweight title fight between Gary Antuanne Russell and Andy Hiraoka, which is no longer part of the event.