A video surfaced from Super Bowl weekend of Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and former MLB pitcher John Rocker getting into a heated argument in New Orleans. Mahomes Sr. is also a former MLB player, and there is apparently some bad blood between him and Rocker. Well, the two of them will be able to settle it in the ring as they will be boxing at Barstool's Rough N Rowdy in April.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy announced in a social media video on Wednesday that Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker will square off in a boxing match. It will go down on April 19th.

“Breaking news. I don't know if you saw the beef on Bourbon Street this past weekend, John Rocker and Pat Mahomes Senior going at it, almost broke out into a fight,” Dave Portnoy said in the announcement. “I guess they hated each other, since their playing days, baseball. I mean, I guess, not surprising, everyone has beef with John Rocker, but they signed the paperwork. Guess what? We got, boys and girls, Rough N Rowdy. April 19. Wheeling, West Virginia, Bad Friday, two guys, none of this like, you know, I liked [Mike] Tyson, Jake Paul. They're great. They're making up after the fight. This is real bad blood, and just to show that I don't hold grudges, I know Patty Mahomes, the Super Bowl guy, the guys who got his doors blown up said he hated Barstool. Well, now your dad's fighting in our company against John Rocker. So I saved a seat. Free of charge, Patty Mahomes and crew, no bad blood. We can make up, watch your dad fight. That's an open invite, you say you don't like us, I get your dad to fight John Rocker on Rough N Rowdy April 19. Bad Friday.”

Pat Mahomes Sr. spent 11 seasons playing professional baseball as he spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Yokohama BayStars, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. Rocker spent five years playing professional baseball, spending time with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Devil Rays (now just Rays). The Braves and the Mets are division rivals, and Mahomes Sr. played for the Mets while Rocker played for the Braves.

Whatever argument Rocker and Mahomes Sr. had this past weekend will be settled in the ring in April.